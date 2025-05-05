The final day of Comic Con 2025 at Portsmouth Guildhall once again saw crowds queue round the block to enter with more fantastic costumes on show. On Sunday, May 4 it was character from Star Wars which took centre stage.

A procession of numerous Star Wars characters from across the films, led by Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader, walked through Guildhall Square putting on a show. The professional cosplayers wowed fans of all ages but there was much more to see, both Star Wars related and beyond.

There was once again interactive features from Ghostbusters, Star Trek, and Jurassic Park enabling people to get up close to brilliant props and providing plenty of photo opportunities.

Some of the main stars of the show were once again the fantastic crowds, many of whom dressed as their favourite characters and rivalled the professional cosplayers in quality.

See 30 fantastic pictures of the last day of Portsmouth Comic Con 2025.

