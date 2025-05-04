WATCH: Portsmouth Comic Con comes to an end with Star Wars procession to celebrate May the Fourth (be with you)
The final day of Comic Con 2025 at Portsmouth Guildhall once again saw crowds queue round the block to enter with more fantastic costumes on show. On Sunday, May 4 it was character from Star Wars which took centre stage.
A procession of numerous Star Wars characters from across the films, led by Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader, walked through Guildhall Square putting on a show. The professional cosplayers wowed fans of all ages but there was much more to see, both Star Wars related and beyond.
There was once again interactive features from Ghostbusters, Star Trek, and Jurassic Park enabling people to get up close to brilliant props and providing plenty of photo opportunities.
Watch the fans queuing round Guildhall Walk to get entry as well as the Star Wars procession in the video embedded in this article.
