The Kennel Club have identified the native dogs that are declining in the UK.

These breeds of British and Irish origin are considered vulnerable due to their declining registration numbers.

The Kennel Club says it is highlighting these dogs because ‘some breeds have such low numbers that they are completely unrecognisable to the British public’ and that this is a concern as ‘it means that breeds that might be the perfect fit for people’s lifestyles are being overlooked in favour of other breeds that might not be’.

These are the dog breeds which have been designated vulnerable native breeds by the Kennel Club.

See the list below:

- Otterhound – just 7 were registered in 2020

- Skye Terrier – just 27 were registered in 2020

- Bloodhound – just 32 were registered in 2020

- Glen of Imaal Terrier – just 36 were registered in 2020

- Spaniel (Sussex) – just 44 were registered in 2020

- Retriever (Curly Coated) – just 55 were registered in 2020

- King Charles Spaniel – just 56 were registered in 2020

- Spaniel (Irish Water) – just 57 were registered in 2020

- Spaniel (Field) – just 69 were registered in 2020

- Collie (Smooth) – just 72 were registered in 2020

- English Toy Terrier (Black & Tan) – just 75 were registered in 2020

- Norwich Terrier – just 81 were registered in 2020

- Irish Red and White Setter – just 83 were registered in 2020

- Dandie Dinmont Terrier – just 87 were registered in 2020

- Lancashire Heeler – just 92 were registered in 2020

- Mastiff – just 104 were registered in 2020

- Fox Terrier (Smooth) – just 120 were registered in 2020

- Welsh Corgi (Cardigan) – just 132 were registered in 2020

- English Setter – just 140 were registered in 2020

- Lakeland Terrier – just 145 were registered in 2020

- Sealyham Terrier – just 153 were registered in 2020

- Manchester Terrier – just 155 were registered in 2020

- Kerry Blue Terrier – just 161 were registered in 2020

- Bull Terrier (Miniature) – just 185 were registered in 2020

- Spaniel (Clumber) – just 188 were registered in 2020

- Irish Wolfhound – just 195 were registered in 2020

- Spaniel (Welsh Springer) – just 205 were registered in 2020

- Deerhound – just 206 were registered in 2020

- Old English Sheepdog – just 227 were registered in 2020

- Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier – just 243 were registered in 2020

- Bearded Collie – just 268 were registered in 2020

- Gordon Setter – just 268 were registered in 2020

How can you help?

The Kennel Club says: ‘To give these dogs the chance they deserve, it is important that if you're thinking about getting a dog you consider the lesser known breeds.’

