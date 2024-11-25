Portsmouth on Ice: 11 impressive pictures of ever-popular ice rink in Guildhall Square

By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Nov 2024, 07:57 BST
Following weeks of anticipation, Portsmouth on Ice has officially started opened its doors to the public this festive season.

Located in the heart of the city, Guildhall Square, the family friendly ice rink opened its doors officially on Saturday, November 23 in a bid to get everyone in the Christmas spirit. Open until January 5, the rink has a long list of events for people to get involved in including DJ nights, early morning sessions and SEND sessions, all of which has increased in popularity over the past few years.

The SEND sessions will cater for people of all ages with special educational needs and disabilities with noise levels being kept to a minimum and the capacity will be reduced during these sessions. These will take place on November 24 at 11am, November 27 at 3.30pm, December 4 at 3.30pm, December 12 at 10am and December 14 at 10am.

DJ Nights will also be making a return and they will run on November 30, December 6 and December 21 during the 8pm and 9:15pm sessions.

Ticket prices start at £13 for a child, £15 for an adult and £15.50 for an adult and a preschooler and can be booked in advanced. Click here for more information.

Here are 11 wonderful pictures of Portsmouth on Ice 2024:

Portsmouth On Ice officially opens, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-15)

1. Portsmouth On Ice 2025

Portsmouth On Ice officially opens, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-15) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Portsmouth On Ice officially opens, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Pictured: Trevor Goodman Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-20)

2. Portsmouth On Ice

Portsmouth On Ice officially opens, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Pictured: Trevor Goodman Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-20) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Portsmouth On Ice officially opens, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Pictured: Ellie Parsley Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-19)

3. Portsmouth On Ice

Portsmouth On Ice officially opens, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Pictured: Ellie Parsley Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-19) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Portsmouth On Ice officially opens, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Pictured: Emily Kendall and her niece, Evie, 6 Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-18)

4. Portsmouth On Ice

Portsmouth On Ice officially opens, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Pictured: Emily Kendall and her niece, Evie, 6 Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-18) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

