34 fabulous pictures from Victorious Festival 2023 with Raye, McFly and Kate Nash in previous lineup

By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Aug 2024, 18:23 BST
With less than three weeks until Southsea’s famous music festival returns – here are some pictures from last year.

Victorious will take place on August 23, 24 and 25 on Southsea Common - and thousands of people are getting ready to head to the city.

Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro are among the star-studded bill set to rock Southsea next month - and people cannot wait. The lineup will also welcome the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Jess Glyne and Becky Hill as well as Frankie Boyle and Russell Howard who will be taking over the comedy tent.

Last year, thousands flocked to the city for a sensational lineup consisting of the likes of McFly, Kaiser Chiefs, Raye, Kate Nash and more.

Look back at 34 pictures from Victorious Festival 2023:

Castle Stage Photos by Alex Shute

1. Victorious Festival 2023

Castle Stage Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Kaiser Chiefs smashed the Common Stage on Saturday evening to a packed crowd. Pictured - Kaiser Chiefs Photos by Alex Shute

2. Kaiser Chiefs

Kaiser Chiefs smashed the Common Stage on Saturday evening to a packed crowd. Pictured - Kaiser Chiefs Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

McFly were the surprise artist to perform on the Castle Stage on Saturday afternoon to a packed crowd. Pictured - Fans enjoying McFly Photos by Alex Shute

3. McFly

McFly were the surprise artist to perform on the Castle Stage on Saturday afternoon to a packed crowd. Pictured - Fans enjoying McFly Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Raye wowed the crowd with her incredible performance at Victorious Festival on Friday evening. Pictured - Raye Photos by Alex shute

4. Raye

Raye wowed the crowd with her incredible performance at Victorious Festival on Friday evening. Pictured - Raye Photos by Alex shute Photo: Alex Shute

