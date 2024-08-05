Victorious will take place on August 23, 24 and 25 on Southsea Common - and thousands of people are getting ready to head to the city.
Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro are among the star-studded bill set to rock Southsea next month - and people cannot wait. The lineup will also welcome the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Jess Glyne and Becky Hill as well as Frankie Boyle and Russell Howard who will be taking over the comedy tent.
Last year, thousands flocked to the city for a sensational lineup consisting of the likes of McFly, Kaiser Chiefs, Raye, Kate Nash and more.
Look back at 34 pictures from Victorious Festival 2023:
