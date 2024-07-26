Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Victorious Festival is right around the corner with four weeks until the event commences - but can you still get tickets for the three day music festival?

Victorious will take place on August 23, 24 and 25 on Southsea Common - and thousands of people are getting ready to head to the city.

Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro are among the star-studded bill set to rock Southsea next month - and people cannot wait. The lineup will also welcome the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Jess Glyne and Becky Hill as well as Frankie Boyle and Russell Howard who will be taking over the comedy tent.

It has also been confirmed that the Seaside Stage will be returning this year after a brif break due to the Southsea Coastal Scheme which has been making crucial improvements to the seafront defences. The stage has been popular in previous years and this year, it will welcome performances from Dub FX, Woody Cook, Mr. C, Elephant Kind, The Beatles Dub Club and Professor Green.

There is also a lot of speculation surrounding the special guest performance on Castle Stage this year. Last year, the team at Victorious Festival surprised the audience with a set performed by McFly - and the team have dropped a hint that a special guest will take to the stage again this year.

Victorious Festival 2024: Are they still available?

The early bird tickets went on sale last year and are no longer available but if you want to attend the festival you can still get your tickets. There are a number of standard tickets still available for this year’s Victorious Festival. The tickets include weekend without camping, weekend with camping and day tickets.

There is also the option to add extras when you purchase your tickets. These extras include the park and ride shuttle pass, a premuim upgrade, Lakeside park and ride and a return coach trip.

Victorious Festival 2024 Tickets: How to buy and prices explained?

Weekend tickets with camping:

Weekend camping standard - £225

Weekend camping family zone (Farlington Fields), 18 and over - £225

Weekend camping family zone (Farlington Fields), 13 - 17 years - £225

Weekend camping family zone (Farlington Fields), 5- 10 years - £34

Weekend camping family zone (Farlington Fields), under 5s - £4

Weekend campervan zone, 18 and over - £225 Weekend campervan zone, 13- 17 years - £225

Weekend campervan zone, 5 - 10 years - £34

Weekend campervan zone, under 5s - £4

These tickets include entrance to the festival on the three days and access to the camping site.

Weekend tickets without camping:

Weekend standard - £225

Weekend (5 to 12 years) - £24

Weekend (under 5s) - £3

Day Tickets:

Standard - £83

5 to 12 years - £8

Under 5s - £1 Upgrades and Extras:

Premium Upgrade - you can can for a ‘bolt-on’ ticket which will include dedicated site entrance (Gate P), access to an undercover viewing platform for The Common Stage (subject to capacity) plus access to the premium enclosure situated adjacent to the Common Stage. The enclosure includes exclusive bar, toilets and food traders. Food and drink is not included in the price and you will still need to buy a standard ticket.

Premium upgrade weekend, over 18s - £150 + £12 booking fee

Premium upgrade weekend, 5 - 12 years - £90 + £9 booking fee

Premium upgrade weekend, under 5s - £30 + £3 booking fee

Premium upgrade daily, over 18s - £60 + £6 booking fee

Premium upgrade daily, 5 - 12 years - £30 + £3 booking fee

Premium upgrade daily, under 5s - £10 + £1 booking fee

Lakeside Park and Ride:

This extra allows you to park in Lakeside car park. If you need access to a shuttle bus into the city, you will have to purchase a shuttle pass.

Day ticket - £5 + 50p booking fee

Weekend ticket - £15 +£1.50 booking fee

Lakeside Shuttle Pass:

Weekend pass standard - £35 +£3.50 booking fee

Weekend pass 5 - 12 years - £18 + £1.80

Weekend pass under 5s - free

Daily pass standard - £13.50 +£1.35 booking fee

Daily pass 5 - 12 years - £7 + £0.70

Daily pass under 5s - free There is the option to pay for a return coach which can pick you up from a range of places. For more information about the coach, its pickup locations and the prices, click here.