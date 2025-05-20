34 pictures from the traditional Wickham Horse Fair with crowds flocking to the village for horse sales, races and stalls

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 20th May 2025, 17:53 BST

The traditional Wickham Horse Fair made a return to the village on Tuesday, May 20 with members of the travelling community selling and and racing ponies and horses, as well as enjoying a fun fair.

Wickham Horse Fair has been held in the village for almost 800 years with Fareham Road (A334) and The Square closed off as a result and motorists urged to keep clear from the area if they were not participating or spectating in the fair.

See our picture gallery from the event:

Crowds at the horse fair. Picture: Sarah Standing (200525-7205)

1. Wickham Horse Fair

Crowds at the horse fair. Picture: Sarah Standing (200525-7205) | Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Wickham Horse Fair saw groups flock to the village. Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Wickham Horse Fair

Wickham Horse Fair saw groups flock to the village. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Attendees at Wickham Horse Fair. Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Wickham Horse Fair

Attendees at Wickham Horse Fair. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Leading a horse through the fair. Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Wickham Horse Fair

Leading a horse through the fair. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Fareham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice