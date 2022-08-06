A young reveller at Wickham Festival Picture: Paul Windsor

Wickham Festival 2022 in pictures: 11 great shots from the first two days

The Wickham Festival continues today and tomorrow after a literally blistering start.

By Tom Morton
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 11:32 am
Updated Saturday, 6th August 2022, 11:34 am

In contrast to last year’s downpours and mud, the events has this year been blessed by warm and sunny weather.

Thursday saw 10cc, Paul Young and Los Pacaminos, while Friday saw The Saw Doctors, Skinny Lister, The Celtic Social Club, Rumer and Martha Wainwright.

Tonight sees festival stalwarts The Levellers and Show of Hands, as well as The Dhol Foundation and The Undertones, while Sunday is rounded off by The Waterboys, The Men They Couldn’t Hang, Gilbert O’Sullivan and The Sharon Shannon Trio.

1. Glad rags

Two festivalgoers on Friday night

Photo: Paul Windsor

2. Using her head

Some impressive headwear on Friday night

Photo: Paul Windsor

3. Wickham gives you wings

A butterfly - or perhaps a fairy - having a good time

Photo: Graham Burford

4. Folk royalty

Canadian singer Martha Wainwright appearing on Friday night

Photo: Paul Windsor

