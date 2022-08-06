In contrast to last year’s downpours and mud, the events has this year been blessed by warm and sunny weather.

Thursday saw 10cc, Paul Young and Los Pacaminos, while Friday saw The Saw Doctors, Skinny Lister, The Celtic Social Club, Rumer and Martha Wainwright.

Tonight sees festival stalwarts The Levellers and Show of Hands, as well as The Dhol Foundation and The Undertones, while Sunday is rounded off by The Waterboys, The Men They Couldn’t Hang, Gilbert O’Sullivan and The Sharon Shannon Trio.

1. Glad rags Two festivalgoers on Friday night Photo: Paul Windsor Photo Sales

2. Using her head Some impressive headwear on Friday night Photo: Paul Windsor Photo Sales

3. Wickham gives you wings A butterfly - or perhaps a fairy - having a good time Photo: Graham Burford Photo Sales

4. Folk royalty Canadian singer Martha Wainwright appearing on Friday night Photo: Paul Windsor Photo Sales