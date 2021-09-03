41 of the day's best photos as Portsmouth children went back to school

Proud parents marked the occasion on Thursday by snapping photos of their little ones in their uniforms – some being worn for the very first time as youngsters made their way to new schools.

To continue this annual celebration, readers of The News shared their back-to-school photos by the dozen in a bid to be featured in our special September photo gallery.

We’ve published them here, across 11 pages, to celebrate youngsters’ step up into a new school year.

Be sure to click through all the pages to see if your child is featured, or help a friend out by sending them a link to this story if you spot theirs.

TOP STORY: ITV show In For A Penny presenter Stephen Mulhern draws large crowds whilst filming in Portsmouth

NOTE: Every photo gallery we publish contains the option to ‘buy a photo’.

However, no pictures from this gallery have been sent to our Photo Sales team – so they are not available to purchase or view elsewhere online.

1. Portsmouth back to school photos Parents from across the Portsmouth area shared photos as their children returned to school after the summer holiday on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Pictured are Amelie and Winnie, aged six. Photo: Emily Linden Photo Sales

2. Portsmouth back to school photos, September 2021 Parents from across the Portsmouth area shared photos as their children returned to school after the summer holiday on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Pictured is Amie, now in primary school. Photo: Becky Redman Photo Sales

3. Portsmouth back to school photos Parents from across the Portsmouth area shared photos as their children returned to school after the summer holiday on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Pictured is Aria, aged four. Photo: Chelsea Sharpless Photo Sales

4. Portsmouth back to school photos Parents from across the Portsmouth area shared photos as their children returned to school after the summer holiday on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Pictured is Bella, aged nine. Photo: Natasha Wynne Photo Sales