People gathered outside Nationwide in Commercial Road as Stephen Mulhern entertained those present who took time out from shopping or work to watch the action.

In For A Penny sees magician turned presenter Stephen, also known for hosting Catchphrase, challenge members of the public to turn their pennies into pounds.

The show became famous as a segment on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Friends Rae Chandler, 75, and Lorraine Clarke, 59, were enjoying a coffee when they were suddenly catapulted into the limelight – before pocketing £15 each after playing Guess the Celebrity.

Rae, of Hilsea, said: ‘I’ve never been so frightened in all my life. I’m not used to anything like that – I only came down for a quick coffee. We were just sitting there when they picked on us.

‘I had to give Lorraine clues about celebrities and she had to guess them. We got three right and one wrong. The ones we got right were were Amanda Holden, Ant and Dec and Alan Carr.’

Lorraine, of Southsea, added: ‘I was pleased with how it went. It was funny and Stephen was brilliant and lovely and was telling jokes.

‘I would have done better at the petrol pump game but £15 each isn’t bad and paid for our lunch and coffees.’

The show takes place on the streets of UK cities where Stephen finds people to take part in challenges.

The presenter appears anywhere from petrol stations to shopping centres, surprising people and randomly selecting whoever he can find to take part in games.

