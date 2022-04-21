50 students to brave Portsmouth waters in a bid to raise money for the coastal environment

University of Portsmouth Sailing Club (UPSC) launched its ‘Take a Dip’ campaign this week, running from April 18 to 24 in aid of Just One Ocean, hoping to raise over £500 for Portsmouth’s marine environment.

The club, which is spreading word of the challenge via social media, is urging students to take part in the ‘Take a Dip’ campaign by snapping a picture and video of themselves in the sea, donating £5, and nominating three friends to do the same.

UPSC is raising money for Just One Ocean, a city charity which has launched the Proud of Portsmouth and Plastic Free Portsmouth campaigns, to help bring change and awareness to the issues facing our coastal environments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of University of Portsmouth Sailing Club getting ready to 'Take a Dip.'

The final ‘Big Dip’ is due to take place on Saturday on Southsea seafront, where all 50 members of the club plan to take the plunge together.

As vice commodore of the club, Mia Elias, 21, is currently completing her master’s degree and has helped organise the club’s ‘Take a Dip’ campaign, taking multiple dips herself in the process.

She said: ‘I can confirm after my four dips, the sea is cold.

Mia Elias and Lottie Parker taking part in University of Portsmouth Sailing Club's 'Take a Dip.'

‘Anyone can take part, with people coming back out of lockdown we want to protect the water and the beach, these places are hugely beneficial to people’s mental health.’

The club were previously awarded sustainability club of the year from the University of Portsmouth and are running for the same award this year.

‘Saving the planet and being sustainable is a cause close to the club's heart,’ added Mia.

Raising and giving officer, Ciera Forry, 21, is in her final year at the university and is in charge of the club’s fundraising and charity events.

She said: ‘Marine sustainability is such a big thing for sailing and as part of the younger generation, we really need to step up our climate change awareness.’

‘The charity is also Portsmouth based so it has that local tie.’

The club aims to help the university move towards sustainability and spread awareness of the increasing damage to the marine environment.