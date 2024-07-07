Returning for yet another year, the HMS Collingwood Open Day has once again proved to be a hit with families. The event took place on Saturday, July 6, and the day was jam-packed with fun filled activities and daring performances. There was something for everyone including interactive zones, fairground rides, a petting zoo, inflatables attractions, a pirate ship and displays throughout the day. The 2024 RNRMC Field Gun Competition saw teams battle for the coveted Brickwoods Tropy and HMS Seahawk kept its winning title for a third year in a row.