Here are 59 fantastic pictures from the event:
HMS Collingwood held its annual Open Day featuring the Brickwood's Field Gun competition. Visitors were not only treated to a variety of events but were able to tour some of the training facilities at the Establishment. Also there was a fair, entertainment trade, charity and military stands. The field gun completion was won HMS Seahawk for the third consecutive time.Solent Starts Motorcycle Display TeamPhoto: Keith Woodland
HMS Seahawk
HMS Seahawk with the Brickwoods field gun trophy
HMS Collingwood VC Cadets