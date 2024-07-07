59 riveting pictures from the beloved HMS Collingwood Open Day which drew in thousands

Families flocked to the HMS Collingwood base this weekend to get a look behind the scenes.

Returning for yet another year, the HMS Collingwood Open Day has once again proved to be a hit with families. The event took place on Saturday, July 6, and the day was jam-packed with fun filled activities and daring performances. There was something for everyone including interactive zones, fairground rides, a petting zoo, inflatables attractions, a pirate ship and displays throughout the day. The 2024 RNRMC Field Gun Competition saw teams battle for the coveted Brickwoods Tropy and HMS Seahawk kept its winning title for a third year in a row.

Here are 59 fantastic pictures from the event:

Solent Starts Motorcycle Display Team

1. HMS Collingwood Open Day

Solent Starts Motorcycle Display Team

HMS Seahawk

2. HMS Collingwood Open Day

HMS Seahawk

HMS Seahawk with the Brickwoods field gun trophy,

3. HMS Collingwood Open Day

HMS Seahawk with the Brickwoods field gun trophy,

HMS Collingwood VC Cadets

4. HMS Collingwood Open Day

HMS Collingwood VC Cadets

