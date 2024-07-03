Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HMS Collingwood is preparing to welcome families to its beloved annual open day which will feature a petting zoo and the popular RNRMC Field Gun Competition.

Taking place on Saturday, July 6, the HMS Collingwood open day is known for its entertaining lineup of things to get involved in - and it’s the perfect family day out.

This unique family event, loacted at the Fareham base, will welcome displays designed to capture the imagination of everyone, whilst giving an insight into HMS Collingwood, Defence Training, the Royal Navy and other Armed and Public Forces.

There will be Interactive Zones for hands-on activities and parts of the establishment will be open to visitors, allowing them to see the Royal Navy’s training equipment and experience some training first hand, including navigating a ship into harbour in our Warship Bridge Simulator. The 2024 RNRMC Field Gun Competition will yet again see a range of crews from across the UK and beyond, competing for the coveted Brickwoods Tropy, with last year’s winners, HMS Seahawk, hoping to win again.

This year there will also be a special visit from the Raiders Parachute Display Team, a Military village, together with many fairground rides including the dodgems. The children’s area will host a petting zoo, inflatables attractions, pirate ship and so much more, all of which will be free of charge with an entrance ticket.

This year the event will also be supporting local businesses, encouraging them to showcase their produce at our event.

Gates will open at 9:30am and a free bus service will run throughout the day from Fareham and Gosport and back. Once the entrance fee is paid all entertainment and attractions are then free of charge, including the fairground rides. The tickets cost £14 per adult, £6 per child between the age of 3 and 15 or £33 for a family ticket which includes two adults and two children. Under 3's go free.