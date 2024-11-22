Alexandra Sports have opened their shop at 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, Portsmouth Pictured is: (l-r) Dawn Taylor, managing director, Sam Broad, buyer and sales manager and Emma-Leigh Harrison, manager. Picture: Sarah Standing (211124-6176)Alexandra Sports have opened their shop at 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, Portsmouth Pictured is: (l-r) Dawn Taylor, managing director, Sam Broad, buyer and sales manager and Emma-Leigh Harrison, manager. Picture: Sarah Standing (211124-6176)
6 pictures inside Alexandra Sports following exciting relocation to Lakeside

By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 13:52 GMT
Crowds of people flocked to the new location of a cherished sportswear brand which has recently relocated.

Alexandra Sports announced that it would be relocating to Lakeside, North Harbour, at the beginning of this month – and the news has had people running to the new site. After being located in Gladys Avenue, the sportswear store has been a key part of the community and it officially launched on November 20, which attracted dozens of people. Dawn Taylor, owner of Alexandra Sports, said: “Lakeside offers the perfect blend of convenience and opportunity for our business. Being only a mile away from our previous location means we’re staying close to our loyal customers, while also tapping into a vibrant and active community that aligns perfectly with our mission.

“Lakeside’s flexible workspaces give us room to grow and innovate, all while staying true to our core values of customer care and community involvement. We’re also thrilled about the chance to engage in Lakeside's wellness initiatives, like inviting brands such as Hoka for running events around the lake.”

The store specialises in sportswear including gym clothes, running shoes, jackets, vests and accessories and it has been a family run business for the past four decades.

Take a look inside the new Alexandra Sports at Lakeside:

