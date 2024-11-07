Treasured family run business Alexandra Sport set to move from historic location

A beloved family run sports shop is ‘thrilled to announce’ that it will be relocating.

Alexandra Sports, located in Gladys Avenue, has been at the heart of the Portsmouth community for more than four decades - but the business has made a huge announcement.

Alexandra Sports, Portsmouth, has announced that it will be relocating to Lakeside, North Harbour. | Google

The team will be relocating the business to Lakeside, North Harbour, where it will operate from Tuesday, November 12.

The store specialises in sportswear including gym clothes, running shoes, jackets, vests and accessories.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Alexandra Sports, Portsmouth’s trusted, family-owned running specialist since 1982, is moving to Lakeside North Harbour.

“Visit us at our new location, where we’ll continue to bring you the same expert knowledge and personalized service that’s been our family tradition for over 40 years.

“Founded by a passionate, sport-loving family, Alexandra Sports, now led by Dawn Taylor, continues the tradition of exceptional service, sharing our expertise with local runners, athletes, and professionals.”

The business will be located in the Central Square Pavilion of 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour.