7 things you will only remember if you lived in Portsmouth in the 00s

Why not take a trip down memory lane with us!

We have pulled together a list of things that you might remember being able to do in Portsmouth in the first decade of the 21st century.

You can see them in our galley below!

How many do you remember? Let us know in the comments on Facebook!

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Gunwharf Quays opening Crowds wander through Gunwharf Quays during the official opening on February 28, 2001. Picture: Luke MacGregor 011979-3_Gunwharf Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Tricorn being demolished The Tricorn Centre was demolished in 2004, if you lived in Portsmouth around that time you will probably remember the day it was knocked down. Photo: Michael Scaddan Photo Sales

3. Dancing the night away at Highlight Can you remember Highlight in Gunwharf Quays? It has since been replaced by the casino. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Celebrating when Pompey won the FA Cup Pompey famously lifted the FA Cup trophy in 2008, these were the scenes of the victory parade in the city after that famous triumph. Where you there on that day? Picture: Malcom Wells (082235-5585) Photo: MALCOLM WELLS Photo Sales