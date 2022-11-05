Qatar will be hosting the competition, with the first match between them and Ecuador taking place on November 20.

The competition has come under intense scrutiny ahead of the build-up. Governing body FIFA has urged competing nations to ‘focus on football’ and mute concerns about the country’s human right record, its treatment and working conditions of migrant workers while stadiums were being constructed and its stance on homosexual relationships.

A picture taken on October 20, 2022, shows people walking past the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup countdown clock as it nears marking thirty days, in the Qatari capital Doha. Picture: KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly came under fire for advising LGBTQ+ fans to be respectful of the beliefs of the host nation if they choose to travel there. Many saw this as accepting discriminatory beliefs.

Certain countries are staging protests during the tournament regarding some of the laws. Denmark players are wearing ‘toned down’ shirts, hiding the national crest and the Hummel logo. Australia have released a video before the tournament against rules on same-sex relationships in the Middle Eastern country.

Travelling supporters need to be aware of several rules and laws if they plan to head to Qatar, some of which different to our own. Here is a list of things which is illegal to do in Qatar.

Homosexual behaviour

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, especially if it is on display in a public place. Private life is mostly respected in the gulf state, but the laws are strict.

Intimacy in a public place can be deemed as offensive. This applies to people of any sexual orientation.

Qatar authorities have confirmed there will be on restrictions on non-married friends or couples, including LGBTQ+ staying in the same room.

The UK government advises people to ‘avoid overt public displays of affection so as not to attract unwanted attention’, as tolerance and acceptance varies wildly.

They added that supporters to contact local LGBTQ+ charities if they run into problems and they should move from areas where it is unsafe, or if they gain unwanted attention.

Alcohol

Drinking alcohol and being drunk in public is considered an offence. Tourists have been arrested for this in Qatar in the past, usually related to offensive behaviour or being drunk and disorderly.

According to the UK government travel advice website, drinking in public can lead to a six month prison sentence and/or a fine of QAR3,000 at most.

Licensed bars and restaurants are the only places people can legally buy alcohol. The legal drinking age is 21, and photo ID is required to buy a drink.

Possessing drugs

Drug possession is treated with zero tolerance policy in Qatar, even residual amounts. Heavy fines and deportation await those who are caught trafficking, smuggling or possession narcotics.

Some prescription medication falls under this rule. Travellers who need to bring medication are advised to bring official prescriptions, and a hospital note or official letter from their GP.

Offensive behaviour

Swearing and making obscene and abusive gestures are illegal. They are considered obscene acts and offenders risk being deported and jailed. These punishments are more likely if this behaviour is aimed at police.

Photography in certain circumstances

Filming and photographing sensitive areas, such as religious, military or construction sites, have gotten people arrested in the past. The government advises visitors to seek permission before taking any media.

Privacy laws in Qatar are very strict. Posting things online which may be considered as an insult, slanderous or culturally insensitive may be considered a criminal offence under Qatari law. People have been arrested, prosecuted and convicted for posting such material in the past.

Relationships outside marriage

Public intimacy between men and women – even teenagers – can lead to an arrest. Living as part of a couple while being unmarried is considered illegal.

Sex outside marriage, heterosexual or homosexual, is a criminal offence, which can lead to an arrest or potential court case. The judgement for this crime can include a fine, a custodial sentence and deportation after sentence.

Becoming pregnant out of wedlock

By extension of the relationships outside marriage rules, a couple can both be imprisoned and/or deported if they become pregnant while being unmarried. During ante-natal checks, doctors will ask for proof of marriage.

Importing certain goods

It is illegal to import drugs, alcohol, pornography, pork products and religious books and material into Qatar. All luggage is scanned when arriving in the country.

Media such as DVDs and videos can be examined, censored and confiscated. It is also prohibited to import, sell, and buy, electronic cigarettes and liquids. Customs officials may seize or confiscate items by any means.

Dressing inappropriately

Visitors have to dress modestly in public and while driving. Women have to cover their shoulders and refrain from wearing short skirts.