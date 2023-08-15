90-year-old woman getting ready to take on Spinnaker Tower abseil to raise funds for Woking and Sam Beare Hospice
Thelma Forbes will make the adrenaline-fuelled 100-metre descent on August 26th in a bid to support the Woking and Sam Beare Hospice and Wellbeing.
She is a continuous supporter of the hospice and her previous fundraising endeavours saw her take part in a skydive at the age of 75.
She said: “I support the hospice as much as I can as I’ve seen the good work they do and it’s very close to my heart. At the age of 90 I thought I’ve got to do something spectacular – and after a skydive, what could be better than an abseil?"
The inspirational pensioner has smashed her fundraising goal of £500 and she has currently raised a total of £2,000 from friends and family wanting to support her bravery.
Thelma, who is based in Woking, is a former air stewardess and school support worker and she has two daughters who are extremely proud of her decision to support the hospice.
She added: “I have been to Spinnaker Tower before and walked across the glass floor. It’s an amazing place in such a lovely area, with great views. I know how high it is, but I don’t really want to think about that as it’s terrifying.
“However, it’s all in a good cause and I know my family will be there to support me when I reach the ground.
"They just keep asking me what I’m going to do when I’m 100.”
Tony Sammut, General Manager at Spinnaker Tower, said: “At Spinnaker Tower we are all amazed and inspired by Thelma. We look forward to welcoming her to Spinnaker Tower to experience the amazing rush of descending 100 metres down our waterfront landmark in aid of a good cause.
“She will join the hundreds of people of all ages who have taken on the challenge over the years, raising more than £500,000 for charities along the way.”