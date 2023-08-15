News you can trust since 1877
90-year-old woman getting ready to take on Spinnaker Tower abseil to raise funds for Woking and Sam Beare Hospice

A 90-year-old woman who wanted to do something ‘spectacular’ is going to abseil down the Spinnaker Tower for charity.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:15 BST- 2 min read

Thelma Forbes will make the adrenaline-fuelled 100-metre descent on August 26th in a bid to support the Woking and Sam Beare Hospice and Wellbeing.

She is a continuous supporter of the hospice and her previous fundraising endeavours saw her take part in a skydive at the age of 75.

She said: “I support the hospice as much as I can as I’ve seen the good work they do and it’s very close to my heart. At the age of 90 I thought I’ve got to do something spectacular – and after a skydive, what could be better than an abseil?"

Thelma Forbes will be abseiling down Spinnaker Tower at the age of 90.Thelma Forbes will be abseiling down Spinnaker Tower at the age of 90.
Thelma Forbes will be abseiling down Spinnaker Tower at the age of 90.
The inspirational pensioner has smashed her fundraising goal of £500 and she has currently raised a total of £2,000 from friends and family wanting to support her bravery.

Thelma, who is based in Woking, is a former air stewardess and school support worker and she has two daughters who are extremely proud of her decision to support the hospice.

She added: “I have been to Spinnaker Tower before and walked across the glass floor. It’s an amazing place in such a lovely area, with great views. I know how high it is, but I don’t really want to think about that as it’s terrifying.

“However, it’s all in a good cause and I know my family will be there to support me when I reach the ground.

"They just keep asking me what I’m going to do when I’m 100.”

Thelma has also been considering taking part in a zip-line challenge and getting her first tattoo.

Tony Sammut, General Manager at Spinnaker Tower, said: “At Spinnaker Tower we are all amazed and inspired by Thelma. We look forward to welcoming her to Spinnaker Tower to experience the amazing rush of descending 100 metres down our waterfront landmark in aid of a good cause.

“She will join the hundreds of people of all ages who have taken on the challenge over the years, raising more than £500,000 for charities along the way.”

To donate to Thelma’s fundraiser, click here.

