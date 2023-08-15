She is a continuous supporter of the hospice and her previous fundraising endeavours saw her take part in a skydive at the age of 75.

She said: “I support the hospice as much as I can as I’ve seen the good work they do and it’s very close to my heart. At the age of 90 I thought I’ve got to do something spectacular – and after a skydive, what could be better than an abseil?"

Thelma Forbes will be abseiling down Spinnaker Tower at the age of 90.

Thelma, who is based in Woking, is a former air stewardess and school support worker and she has two daughters who are extremely proud of her decision to support the hospice.

She added: “I have been to Spinnaker Tower before and walked across the glass floor. It’s an amazing place in such a lovely area, with great views. I know how high it is, but I don’t really want to think about that as it’s terrifying.

“However, it’s all in a good cause and I know my family will be there to support me when I reach the ground.

"They just keep asking me what I’m going to do when I’m 100.”

Tony Sammut, General Manager at Spinnaker Tower, said: “At Spinnaker Tower we are all amazed and inspired by Thelma. We look forward to welcoming her to Spinnaker Tower to experience the amazing rush of descending 100 metres down our waterfront landmark in aid of a good cause.