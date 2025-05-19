Families flocked to the Gosport Marine Festival in Walpole Park on Saturday, May 17, to enjoy a day of fun activities on the water as well as a chance to get onboard a number of ships. The community festival has been running for over 10 years now and continues to entertain and educate festival-goers of all ages.

Those attending were also treated to Tales of the Sea – Sea Shanty Festival, with various shanty groups entertaining the crowds.

It was a fantastic opportunity for people to try out watersports, including kayaking, as well as activities such as archery. Historic ships were also open for tours while a free cruise round the harbour delighted seafarers on a sunny day.

Here are 40 pictures of a fantastic day out at Gosport Marine Festival and Tales of the Sea:

Gosport Marine Festival and Tales from the Sea Sue and Bob enjoying their time at the shanty festival. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Gosport Marine Festival and Tales from the Sea Shanty Singers from the "SEA GELS" entertain the crowds.

Gosport Marine Festival and Tales from the Sea Rebecca with her daughter Katie and son Charlie at the seekers stall. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Gosport Marine Festival and Tales from the Sea The Gosport Marine Festival allowed people to get a good look at the ships. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak