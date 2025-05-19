Families flocked to the Gosport Marine Festival in Walpole Park on Saturday, May 17, to enjoy a day of fun activities on the water as well as a chance to get onboard a number of ships. The community festival has been running for over 10 years now and continues to entertain and educate festival-goers of all ages.
Those attending were also treated to Tales of the Sea – Sea Shanty Festival, with various shanty groups entertaining the crowds.
It was a fantastic opportunity for people to try out watersports, including kayaking, as well as activities such as archery. Historic ships were also open for tours while a free cruise round the harbour delighted seafarers on a sunny day.
Here are 40 pictures of a fantastic day out at Gosport Marine Festival and Tales of the Sea: