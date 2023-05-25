News you can trust since 1877
A look inside the Hampshire spa shortlisted as one of the best in the world

A Hampshire spa has been shortlisted as one of the best after being nominated in the annual World Spa Awards.
By Kelly Brown
Published 25th May 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:45 BST
Champneys Forest Mere is set in stunning groundsChampneys Forest Mere is set in stunning grounds
Champneys Forest Mere spa resort in Liphook has been shortlisted as England's Best Wellness Retreat as well as England's Best Country House Hotel Spa 2023. Forest Mere is framed by 160 acres of enchanting woodland and sweeping greens in the South Downs and is positioned next to a tranquil lake, our nature-filled grounds are a picture-perfect calming oasis that will lift your spirits and soothe your senses. It offers spa breaks, spa evening as well as spa day packages.

ALSO READ: Hampshire spa shortlisted as one of the best in the world

Forest Mere boasts a charming swimming pool, jacuzzi, waterbeds and an outdoor thermal suite which is perfect for stargazing – it also has a snow room to complete an Alpine vibe which resonates throughout. It also has a Rasul mud chamber – following the Egyptian bathing ritual in which mud is applied to the skin, softened in the steam room and then washed off in the rain-like shower, leaving skin feeling smooth and refreshed. Treatments on offer include massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, reflexology.

The pool at Forest MereThe pool at Forest Mere
Forest Mere also has lakeside Spa Café with a large terrace and unspoilt garden views and a range of room options for those wishing to stay for the night – or longer.

ALSO READ: The best luxury spas in Hampshire

For more details about Forest Mere visit www.champneys.com/spa-resorts/forest-mere

Wonderful places to relax at Forest MereWonderful places to relax at Forest Mere
Forest Mere has a wonderfully tranquil locationForest Mere has a wonderfully tranquil location
