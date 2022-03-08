After creating artwork for staff and residents, little ones from Tops Southsea paid a visit to nearby care home Aquarius Care to help spread some joy as well as showing their appreciation for staff’s ongoing hard work.

Children from the Bruce Road nursery created a heart-shaped dream catcher, and used their mark-making skills to create a ‘love bug’ card, and also explored the garden, taking cuttings they thought would make the best bouquet of flowers.

The staff and residents were extremely happy with the gifts they had received.

Children at Tops Southsea nursery with their handmade gifts.

One person said: ‘It’s lovely to be able to see you all’.

Another added: ‘Thank you so much, you have really made our day with the beautiful gifts.’

After they returned to the nursery, the children were excited to share their experience with the rest of the staff and children in Southsea and felt proud that the dream catcher they had made had been put on display in the window straight away.

Nursery children present the bouquet to care home staff.

Tops Southsea is one of the five Early Education and Care settings within the Tops Day Nurseries group to open in Portsmouth, following Tops Portsmouth at QA Hospital, Tops Lakeside at 1000 Lakeside Business Park, Tops Copnor at Roko Health Club, and Tops Havant, at Trosnant Primary School.

Tops Day Nurseries offers early education and care for children aged from three months to school age.

