Avery Hardoll used to have a base in Havant where they supplied petrol pumps as well as appliances for the hoses used.

Lyn Crossland, 66, worked for the company during the late 80s, early 90s for nine years and her husband, John, also used to work there.

A past leaving do at Avery Hardoll

She has organised a reunion for the staff members that she worked with alongside any other employees from the company and the event will take place on October 7, at the The Westleigh Pub, Leigh Park.

Lyn said: ‘It was like a family at Avery’s, it was not just a work place, it really was a family, and I have not worked anywhere like that before.

‘It was special at Averys, we all like to have a catch-up.

‘The last one must have been back in 2019, and I managed to get my old boss to come and he has said he will be coming to this one which is really nice.’