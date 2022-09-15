News you can trust since 1877
A reunion is being held for former Avery Hardoll employees

FORMER Avery Hardoll employees are being invited to come together at the first reunion since the pandemic next month.

By Sophie Lewis
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:55 am

Avery Hardoll used to have a base in Havant where they supplied petrol pumps as well as appliances for the hoses used.

Lyn Crossland, 66, worked for the company during the late 80s, early 90s for nine years and her husband, John, also used to work there.

She has organised a reunion for the staff members that she worked with alongside any other employees from the company and the event will take place on October 7, at the The Westleigh Pub, Leigh Park.

The evening will begin at 7pm until the pub closes and it is set to be an evening of reminiscing about the past at the company.

Lyn said: ‘It was like a family at Avery’s, it was not just a work place, it really was a family, and I have not worked anywhere like that before.

‘It was special at Averys, we all like to have a catch-up.

‘The last one must have been back in 2019, and I managed to get my old boss to come and he has said he will be coming to this one which is really nice.’

They have been holding reunions since 2004 and can see up to 70 people turn up so Lyn is expecting a lot of her previous colleagues to show and have a catch up.

