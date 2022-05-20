On Monday, May 16, N-Dubz announced the end of their 11-year hiatus on social media.

A 40-second video was shared by the group members, showing a helicopter flying over London with the trio later emerging on a landing strip.

N-Dubz consists of rappers Dappy (real name Costadinos Contostavlos), his cousin Tulisa Contostavlos, and Fazer (real name Richard Rawson).

The band's first two albums, ‘Uncle B’ and ‘Against All Odds’, were certified platinum in the UK, and ‘Number One’, a collaboration with Tinchy Stryder, reached No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart in 2009.

But when will the trio go on tour and when do tickets go on sale?

Here's everything you need to know:

Are N-Dubz releasing a new single?

In 2011, the band announced a two-year pause to work on their solo projects, however, no new material has been published since.

That is, until now.

The surprise announcement revealed that a new N-Dubz single called 'Charmer' would be released on May 19.

A spokesperson for the group said: ‘Charmer is instantly recognisable as an N-Dubz song, featuring their trademark storytelling via the slick raps of Dappy and Fazer, alongside the sassy vocals of Tulisa.’

N-Dubz wrote the song which was produced by Rymez, who has previously worked with Stefflon Don, D Block Europe, and Adekunle Gold.

The song aired exclusively on BBC 1 Xtra on Thursday evening (May 19) and it is available now on music streaming platforms.

Where will N-Dubz visit on their tour?

The Back to the Future tour will kick off on November 7 in Newcastle and finish in Manchester on November 19.

The full list of tour dates is as follows:

Monday, November 7 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Tuesday, November 8 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thursday, November 10 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Friday, November 11 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday, November 13 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Monday, November 14 - Bournemouth International Centre

Tuesday, November 15 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Thursday, November 17- London The O2

Friday, November 18- Sheffield Utilita Arena

Saturday, November 19 - Manchester AO Arena.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the Back to the Future tour will go on sale today (May 20), the day after 'charmer' is released.

The tickets will go on sale at 10am local time and will be available to purchase through AEG Presents and Ticketmaster.

Is there a pre-sale?

O2 Priority pre-sale tickets went live at 10am on May 17.

The presales on Ticketmaster and AEG Presents went live at 10am on May 18, with tickets selling out in a matter of minutes.

How much are tickets?

The official ticket prices are yet to be revealed for the N-Dubz tour.