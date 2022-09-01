Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘serious collision’ happened yesterday at 8.40pm on the A27 westbound – with the carriageway closing as a result.

A 29-year-old pedestrian, from Southsea, died at the scene after being struck by a White Mercedes lorry.

The pedestrian, 29, from Southsea, was hit by a lorry on the A27 westbound in Hilsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Messages of the support for the family of the victim, and the lorry driver, have been made on Facebook.

Tina Jacobs said: ‘Such sad news, sincerest condolences to young man’s family and friends.’

Dean Smith added: ‘So so sad, and way too young.’

Jolynne Etherington said: ‘So sad for all involved. Thoughts go out to everyone this has affected.’

‘Let's hope the lorry driver gets all the support as well,’ added Richard Stevens.

‘How awful,’ Carrie Jane added.

‘That poor driver, and of course the young man involved.

‘What a dark place he must have been in. Condolences to all involved.’

Emergency services rushed to the incident, which happened between the junctions of the Eastern Road and Portsbridge roundabout.

Police closed the westbound carriageway of the A27 as a result of the collision.

It was reopened this morning after officers investigated the scene overnight, and the the roads policing unit made sure the area was safe.

Sergeant Spencer Wragg, of Hampshire Constabulary’s roads policing unit, is appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

She said: ‘This was a particularly challenging scene for both members of the public caught up in its aftermath and first responders attending it. I would like to thank those members of the public held at the scene for a short time for their patience.

‘I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or may have driven past the area immediately afterwards, to come forward.

‘In particular, we would like to speak to anyone with dash cam footage of the incident or of the lorry or pedestrian on the A27 prior to the incident.’