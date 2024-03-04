Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident westbound led to delays across the area including on the M27 and A3(M).

AA Traffic News said: "Partially blocked and very slow traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound from A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) to M27 / A27 / A3 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Travel time is around 30 minute. Affecting traffic joining the M27."

Now police have given details on the incident. A spokesperson said: "We were called at 8.21am this morning to reports of a collision on the A27. The collision involved two vehicles. No injuries were reported."