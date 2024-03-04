A27 crash: Police provide details on incident that caused long delays on M27 and A3(M)
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident westbound led to delays across the area including on the M27 and A3(M).
AA Traffic News said: "Partially blocked and very slow traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound from A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) to M27 / A27 / A3 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Travel time is around 30 minute. Affecting traffic joining the M27."
Now police have given details on the incident. A spokesperson said: "We were called at 8.21am this morning to reports of a collision on the A27. The collision involved two vehicles. No injuries were reported."
No traffic delays are now being reported.