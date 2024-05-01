A27 drivers delayed after traffic incident on roundabout
Drivers are being delay on the A27 this evening after a traffic incident.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and delays due to stalled vehicle on A27 both ways at A259 Cathedral Way, Fishbourne Roundabout. On the roundabout.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.