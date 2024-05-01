A27 drivers delayed after traffic incident on roundabout

Drivers are being delay on the A27 this evening after a traffic incident.
By Steve Deeks
Published 1st May 2024, 17:43 BST
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and delays due to stalled vehicle on A27 both ways at A259 Cathedral Way, Fishbourne Roundabout. On the roundabout.”

