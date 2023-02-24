Ace Rewcastle: People line the streets to pay their respects to Portsmouth schoolboy who died of leukaemia
Well-wishers will flock the streets of Portsmouth for the funeral of Ace Rewcastle.
The schoolboy tragically passed away after a shock leukaemia diagnosis while on holiday in Barbados. Ace, aged eight, suffered a major bleed on his brain on January 8, suffering irrecoverable brain damage.
A funeral procession set off from the Forever Together Funeral Care Branch in Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, at 10am. It will consist of eight white horses pulling a carriage, 13 limousines, four Sports Cars and two floral hearses.
A police escort will also be in place. The procession will be going past Ace’s school, Medina Primary, where his friends and teachers will be paying their respects to him.
It will then make its way to St Mary's Church in Fratton Road, with a service being held at midday. Over 1000 people are expected to be in attendance. A private committal will then be held at Kingston Cemetery at 1.30pm.
Previously, the whole of Fratton Park united in a rousing tribute to Ace, with a minute’s applause during a league match against Exeter City.