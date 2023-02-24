The schoolboy tragically passed away after a shock leukaemia diagnosis while on holiday in Barbados. Ace, aged eight, suffered a major bleed on his brain on January 8, suffering irrecoverable brain damage.

A funeral procession set off from the Forever Together Funeral Care Branch in Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, at 10am. It will consist of eight white horses pulling a carriage, 13 limousines, four Sports Cars and two floral hearses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funeral cortege of Ace Rewcastle, from Portsmouth, left Paulsgrove earlier this morning.

A police escort will also be in place. The procession will be going past Ace’s school, Medina Primary, where his friends and teachers will be paying their respects to him.

It will then make its way to St Mary's Church in Fratton Road, with a service being held at midday. Over 1000 people are expected to be in attendance. A private committal will then be held at Kingston Cemetery at 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously, the whole of Fratton Park united in a rousing tribute to Ace, with a minute’s applause during a league match against Exeter City.