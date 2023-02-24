News you can trust since 1877
Ace Rewcastle: People line the streets to pay their respects to Portsmouth schoolboy who died of leukaemia

Well-wishers will flock the streets of Portsmouth for the funeral of Ace Rewcastle.

By Freddie Webb
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 11:53am

The schoolboy tragically passed away after a shock leukaemia diagnosis while on holiday in Barbados. Ace, aged eight, suffered a major bleed on his brain on January 8, suffering irrecoverable brain damage.

A funeral procession set off from the Forever Together Funeral Care Branch in Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, at 10am. It will consist of eight white horses pulling a carriage, 13 limousines, four Sports Cars and two floral hearses.

The funeral cortege of Ace Rewcastle, from Portsmouth, left Paulsgrove earlier this morning.
A police escort will also be in place. The procession will be going past Ace’s school, Medina Primary, where his friends and teachers will be paying their respects to him.

It will then make its way to St Mary's Church in Fratton Road, with a service being held at midday. Over 1000 people are expected to be in attendance. A private committal will then be held at Kingston Cemetery at 1.30pm.

Previously, the whole of Fratton Park united in a rousing tribute to Ace, with a minute’s applause during a league match against Exeter City.

The funeral cortege for Ace Rewcastle, who died in Barbados from leukaemia, outside Forever Together Funeral Care in Paulsgrove, before it left to make its way through Portsmouth to St Mary's Church. Picture: Sarah Standing
