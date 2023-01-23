Pompey and Exeter City players, who had only just locked horns as the start of the John Mousinho era at Fratton Park had begun, stopped the game and joined fans in applauding Ace for a minute as his picture beamed from the giant screen in the stadium.

Supporters from all corners of the ground rose to their feet for the standing ovation and thumped their hands, with tears clearly visible in the eyes of some during the emotional outpouring. The poignant moment of solidarity put football in perspective but also highlighted its unique power to unite and support one another in difficult times – providing Ace’s family with a source of comfort and strength in their darkest of hours.

As applause rang out, Ace’s family showed their gratitude to all those connected with Pompey by holding aloft a giant Portsmouth FC flag whilst paying tribute to their beloved Ace. They said they were ‘overwhelmed’ by the support from the club, fans and people across the city who did not even know Ace.

Fans join in with a tribute to Ace Rewcastle during the 8th minute at Fratton Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (210123)

The match also saw Pompey fans hold a standing ovation and applause for Steve McLenaghan – known to many fans as ‘Pompey Loyal’ – who died recently at the age of 52. He played a huge role in the fundraising efforts to save the club from liquidation in 2013 and the Tifosy campaign to build academy pitches.

Fans also paid tribute to former player Anton Walkes, who died in a boat crash in Florida on Thursday morning, with applause before the game on an emotional day at Fratton Park. The club had a Blues shirt with his name and old number on it resting on a seat in the home dugout with black armbands worn by both clubs.

Walkes, 25, was a former Tottenham academy player, who played for the Blues for two years. He had been playing for Charlotte FC in the MLS’s Eastern Conference after leaving Fratton Park for Atlanta United in January 2020.

Tribute to Ace Rewcastle on the big screen at Fratton Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (210123)

Family and friends of Ace Rewcastle gathered outside Fratton Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (210123)

Players pause before the match in memory of Anton Walkes. Picture: Mike Cooter (210123)

