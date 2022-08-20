Acrobatic Fareham youngster to compete at UK Aerial Championships
A TALENTED young acrobat will be going to new heights when she becomes the only child representing the UK at a major aerial competition.
Bella Hounsell, 10, will be entering the UK Aerial Championships, where she will be performing in two categories.
The Fareham schoolgirl started aerial acrobatics two years ago, with the sport seeing her perform graceful stunts on rings raised in the air.
She previously struggled with anxiety and had a lack of confidence before embarking on her newfound hobby but that soon changed when she got in the air.
Bella is set to be the only child representing the UK in the aerial lyra category for the junior group and her family is bursting with pride.
Jazmine Hounsell, Bella’s mum, said: ‘It makes me so proud. It makes the whole family proud to see the dedication that she has.
‘It is unusual for a child to be so dedicated and you know she is going to go far because she wants to do it.’
Read More
She will be competing in a real-life circus tent and will be performing in two categories, aerial lyra and aerial spin.
The airborne star attends Luna Acrobatics School in Fareham and was named most dedicated student in 2021.
Jazmine added: ‘She is so excited, she keeps saying that it is a dream come true for her and that she can't believe that she has got here.’
Bella has been training non stop for the competition and has pushed through the pain to carry on.
The average aerial costume costs anywhere between £400 to £500, but Jazmine honed in her artistic skills and made Bella’s costume for less than half of that.
The mother and daughter have dedicated a lot of time on preparing for the finals and have made mood boards for every aspect from the routine theme, to the costume and music.
The child prodigy saved her pocket money for over a year to buy herself an aerial hoop for the garden so that she can get extra practice in.
She has been devoted to reaching this stage and she is determined to do well at the finals.
Jazmine added: ‘I am definitely going to cry the entire time. I am just so proud.’