Naomi Weltch took the decision to join Portchester Slimming World last October after giving birth to her daughter and has lost a remarkable 3st 13lbs in less than a year.

The 30-year-old has tried multiple dieting plans, but none of them felt right for her and she had lost all hope, but when her partner proposed last October, she wanted to give it one last shot.

After less than a year of following the diet plan, she has gone from a size 20/22 to a size 12/14 and has not looked back since.

Naomi said: ‘When I first started the group, I didn’t think that I would ever lose this much, maybe a stone or two but I just think that now I am here, I want to keep going. I just can’t believe that I have lost so much weight in such a short amount of time.’

With a new confidence boost, Naomi has now picked her wedding dress ready for the big day in October this year.

She said: ‘I got my wedding dress and I went in there knowing exactly what I wanted and I have come out with something I would have never worn before.’

The mum of two has had a new lease of life and said that she can now do a lot more activities that she used to struggle doing.