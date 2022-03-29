It was reported that a woman in her 60s had been approached by a man unknown to her in the Marks and Spencer’s car park on Solent Road on the afternoon of Saturday, March 28, as she was putting her shopping into the boot of her car and returning her trolley.

The man asked her for directions to Waitrose.

When the woman arrived home she noticed that her purse and phone had been taken.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

Police are currently following up a number of lines of enquiry in order to identify the man involved.

In a Facebook post, Havant police said: ‘We would like to take this opportunity to remind people of some simple advice to help protect yourself and your property.

‘Always lock your vehicle, even if you’re only away from it for a short time. Fuelling up or popping back into your house to get something are perfect examples of how easy it is to turn your back for a moment and forget your vehicle is unsecured. Get into the habit of locking your vehicle even if you’re only going to be away from it for a moment.

‘Take it with you – your mobile phone, coins for the car park, sunglasses, packs of medication or other items that can earn quick cash are irresistible to the opportunist thief. Wallets, handbags and credit cards should not be left in an unattended vehicle.

‘If in doubt, walk away from the person attempting to speak to you. If you feel threatened or in danger, always call 999.’