Steve Pitt has launched an ‘Afghan Support Fund’ fundraising appeal on GoFundMe to collect donations for The HIVE Portsmouth.

He is hoping to raise £1,000, with all donations going to The HIVE to be spent on supporting those Afghan families being accommodated in the Portsmouth area by the city council.

The funds collected will help provide essential items and other assistance that the families may require to feel safe and welcome in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Pitt. Picture: Sarah Standing (090320-9853)

Steve, who was the deputy leader of Portsmouth City Council up until May, said: ‘I think Portsmouth has got a great history of welcoming people in their time of need.

‘We’ve got families who are going to be relocating locally.

‘I’m collecting cash donations so that we can target exactly what people need and give it to where it’s most needed.

‘If it gets to £1,000, that would be great. This would mean that we could provide essential items that people wouldnt be able to get any other way.’

So far, Steve’s Afghan Support Fund on GoFundMe has collected £675 to go towards helping The HIVE support the Afghan families.

Last week, leader of the city council cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson confirmed that families of Afghans who worked with British forces during the 20-year war in the country were being resettled in Portsmouth.

SEE ALSO: Olympic BMX hero Declan Brooks from Portchester to reopen Fareham Leisure Centre after extensive refurbishment next month

Steve added: ‘I know just how great our city is at supporting those most in need and have seen first hand the work of The HIVE in making sure that help gets to where it is of the greatest benefit.

‘When I was deputy leader of the council, I worked very closely with The Hive and I know exactly what they do and how good they are at doing it.

‘The Hive has a great track record for helping people.

‘Historically, I also supported other charities helping Syrian refugees as well.’

To find out more about the Afghan Support Fund, or to donate, visit gofundme.com/f/afghan-support-fund.

The HIVE Portsmouth is a strategic partnership working with local people, groups and organisations.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron