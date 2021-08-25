Declan, who won a bronze medal in the men’s BMX freestyle event at this year’s games in Tokyo, will reopen the centre after its £6.3m refurbishment on Saturday, September 25.

Funded by Fareham Borough Council, the refurbishment will see a the creation of a ‘Top Rock’ climbing wall for children and adults, a soft play area for younger children, and an indoor splash pad which is suitable for those with accessible needs.

There will also be a large extension to the gym adding various pieces of new equipment and improvements to existing facilities such as the café, changing rooms, and reception area. There will also be additional parking for 32 vehicles.

An artist's impression of the extension to Fareham Leisure Centre.

Everyone Active, who manages the centre in partnership with Fareham Borough Council, will unveil the facility alongside the Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Pamela Bryant.

Ryan Grant, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: ‘This is another fantastic step towards welcoming the local community to our new and improved centre and we are so excited to have Declan Brooks officially open the centre in September.

’This positive news is welcome after a turbulent year for the leisure industry. We are continuing to work hard with Fareham Borough Council and our partner, Vincent Stokes, to ensure that every aspect of the build is completed to the highest quality.

Declan Brooks with his bronze medal. Picture: Mike Cooter (070821)

‘We’re delighted to be able to continue improving the lives and wellbeing of people in Fareham and the surrounding areas.’

The council’s lead for leisure and community, Councillor Sue Walker, added: ‘It is really exciting to be able to provide new, improved facilities at a time when leisure has become so important to us all, both in the wake of the pandemic and the fantastic performance of Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics.’

Earlier this month, Declan visited Southsea Skate Park to meet hundreds of fans and throw his weight behind a fundraising campaign for a new training ramp at the popular site.

Declan Brooks fist bumps with a young rider at Southsea Skate Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (070821)

