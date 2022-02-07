Air ambulance lands in Southsea after man injured in e-scooter crash

Emergency services rushed to Landport Terrace on Saturday at around 8.47pm.

An air ambulance landed in Southsea, while paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) and police also attended the scene.

The man was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

A spokeswoman for SCAS said: ‘We were called at 20:47 to Landport Terrace to a male who had come off their scooter.

‘We sent to the scene an ambulance crew and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

‘They were assessing and treating one patient who sustained non life threatening injuries.

‘Following treatment at the scene by all the crews the patient was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.’

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed that the man had been riding an e-scooter.

A spokesman added: ‘Enquiries into the exact circumstances are ongoing.’

