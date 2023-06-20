As part of promoting an upcoming series of Audible original podcast Alan Partridge: From The Oasthouse, actor Steve Coogan reprised his beloved character for a short audio commentary about the coronation of King Charle’s III entitled Coronation Episode: Pre-order Teaser. During the 22-minute episode, in which the fictional Norfolk radio and television presenter attempts to narrate the historic ceremony, Partridge commented on Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt’s role in the proceedings.

Alan Partridge said: ‘Only moments ago, [King Charles] was handed the sword thing, the spike of justice, by the lord president of the privy council Penny Mordaunt. Oh, Penny. Her outfit today not a traditional one; never before has there been a female lord president, designed by Penny herself to be in keeping with this ancient occasion – but with just a hint of Star Trek. I really like her.’

The comic creation, which debuted in 1991, has been the subject of radio programmes, TV series, books, a feature film and a podcast. The is teaser available on Audible.co.uk and Youtube.

Ms Mordaunt received widespread praise for carrying the Sword of State for over an hour in the service and became the first woman to present a monarch with the Sword of Offering. The Conservative politician attributed her stamina and ability to bear the 3.6kg sword for the duration to her military background and taking ‘a couple of painkillers’ beforehand.

Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge, who shared his opinion of Penny Mordaunt in the new podcast. (Picture: Trevor Leighton)