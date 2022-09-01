Aldi is hunting for 218 new store colleagues in their most recent recruitment drive across Hampshire
ALDI is on the search for hundred more colleagues to staff its stores across Hampshire.
Aldi is the UK’s fifth largest supermarket and is looking for people to fill a range of roles from stock assistant and store assistant to store manager, with some salaries reaching as high as £48,490 per annum.
Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: ‘As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers, we need more amazing colleagues across the country to help make that possible.
‘As well as healthcare and lifestyle perks, working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business. We look forward to welcoming even more great people in Hampshire to become a part of our success.’
The recruitment push is part of their expansion drive to create 2,000 permanent new roles across the UK this year.