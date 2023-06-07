Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain accompanying Liverpool Lighthouse combined choirs, Love & Joy Gospel Choir & Lighthouse Choir, on drums. Image: Brian Roberts

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is one of three big names departing Liverpool football club this summer. Striker Roberto Firmino and veteran midfielder James Milner are also leaving now their contracts have expired.

Despite only providing one goal in 12 appearances for his club this season, the 29-year-old midfielder is still making an impact off the pitch. Alex surprised a Liverpool gospel choir alongside his Colombian teammate Luis Diaz.

The pair attended the event at Liverpool Lighthouse, a longstanding charity in the city which aims to transform communities through creative mediums. The charity’s website states: “Liverpool Lighthouse aims to be a Creative Sanctuary, offering our local communities, vulnerable people, artists and young people a creative, safe space to develop skills and wellbeing.”

Liverpool FC uploaded a video of the outing to YouTube, which shows the charity providing free hot meals to those attending the community hub. They also provide English programs for those who do not speak it as their first language.

The two footballers initially surprised children partaking in an arts and crafts session, who appeared starstruck by the shock appearance.

Alex and Luis then visited the gospel choir rehearsal, creeping into the area from behind before announcing themselves to the choir members, who were just as starstruck as the kids. The Portsmouth-born baller then showed off his percussion skills, playing the drums whilst the choir sang ‘hallelujah’. Alex waved off applause from onlookers, and said: “It’s difficult, very difficult. It’s been a few years.”

