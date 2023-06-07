News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain plays drums in surprise visit to gospel choir at Liverpool Lighthouse

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain surprised a gospel choir in Liverpool alongside Luis Diaz.

By Jamie Grover
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:43 BST- 2 min read
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain accompanying Liverpool Lighthouse combined choirs, Love & Joy Gospel Choir & Lighthouse Choir, on drums. Image: Brian RobertsAlex Oxlade-Chamberlain accompanying Liverpool Lighthouse combined choirs, Love & Joy Gospel Choir & Lighthouse Choir, on drums. Image: Brian Roberts
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain accompanying Liverpool Lighthouse combined choirs, Love & Joy Gospel Choir & Lighthouse Choir, on drums. Image: Brian Roberts

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is one of three big names departing Liverpool football club this summer. Striker Roberto Firmino and veteran midfielder James Milner are also leaving now their contracts have expired. 

Despite only providing one goal in 12 appearances for his club this season, the 29-year-old midfielder is still making an impact off the pitch. Alex surprised a Liverpool gospel choir alongside his Colombian teammate Luis Diaz. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pair attended the event at Liverpool Lighthouse, a longstanding charity in the city which aims to transform communities through creative mediums. The charity’s website states: “Liverpool Lighthouse aims to be a Creative Sanctuary, offering our local communities, vulnerable people, artists and young people a creative, safe space to develop skills and wellbeing.”

Liverpool FC uploaded a video of the outing to YouTube, which shows the charity providing free hot meals to those attending the community hub. They also provide English programs for those who do not speak it as their first language.

Most Popular

The two footballers initially surprised children partaking in an arts and crafts session, who appeared starstruck by the shock appearance. 

Alex and Luis then visited the gospel choir rehearsal, creeping into the area from behind before announcing themselves to the choir members, who were just as starstruck as the kids. The Portsmouth-born baller then showed off his percussion skills, playing the drums whilst the choir sang ‘hallelujah’. Alex waved off applause from onlookers, and said: “It’s difficult, very difficult. It’s been a few years.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The choir was rehearsing for an upcoming festival performance on Saturday 9th September 2023. Liverpool Lighthouse will host a Gospel music festival in Liverpool’s Stanley Park, for people of all identities, ethnicities, and faiths.

Related topics:Alex Oxlade-ChamberlainYouTubeFootball