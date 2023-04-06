Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain first broke onto the scene as a teenage sensation, and has gone on to become a Premier League and Champions League winner with Liverpool.

After debuting for the England’s national team in 2012, Alex became the second youngest player ever to represent England in the European Championships, following behind Wayne Rooney and later to be overtaken by Jude Bellingham.

So, who is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain? - we’ve taken a look at the football star including his former teams and his famous fiancée?

Who is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has had a successful football career for over a decade and is set to marry a popstar. (Photo Credit: Getty Images).

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was born in Portsmouth, Hampshire, on 15 August 1993, making him 29-years-old. He attended the independent St John’s College in Southsea, Portsmouth.

Alex is the son of former Stoke City, Portsmouth and England International player Mark Chamberlain. His younger brother, Christian , 25, is a footballer, and plays for King’s Lynn Town F.C .

His uncle, Neville Chamberlain, played for Doncaster Rovers and Leek Town before retiring in 1992.

Alex was an avid sportsperson in his youth, in which he played rugby and was offered a trial at the professional rugby union, London Irish , but declined. He was also offered cricket trials as a wicketkeeper batsman with Hampshire Cricket Club , but declined that too - as he had his sights set on Football.

What is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain known for?

Alex has experienced some impressive highs throughout his decade-long career as well as frustrating lows, such as the injuries that have held him back from high-profile tournaments.

Arsenal

As an avid supporter of Arsenal growing up, the ‘dream’ team that Alex wanted to join was the Gunners. That dream became reality in 2011, when he signed for Arsenal. He scored his first goal for the team in a league cup match against Shrewsbury Town, with a 3-1 win. In 2012 it was announced that Alex signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal.

Alex suffered an injury in a match defeat against Aston Villa, after returning to play he suffered a groin injury and missed out on playing at the 2014 FA Cup Final.

He began his 2014–15 season by winning the 2014 FA Community Shield, with Arsenal beating Manchester City 3–0 at Wembley Stadium. He sadly went on to suffer a hamstring injury during a 2–1 win against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Despite suffering injuries he continued to perform exceptionally when fit, and even won the Man of the Match Award in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signed a contract with Liverpool in August 2017, in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

In August 2017, Alex signed a five-year contract with Arsenal’s Premier League rivals, Liverpool, for a fee of £35 million. After a successful eight months with the team, he suffered a serious injury to his knee, which prevented him from playing for the rest of the season and participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Alex went on to miss the majority of the 2018-19 season with Liverpool. Manager Jurgen Klopp made a statement to explain that he will be focusing on “recovery and rehab.” A year and one day after his injury, Alex returned for a 5–0 win over Huddersfield.

Following his return, after his extensive rehabilitation Alex signed an extension to his contract until 2024. The footballer then went on to score three Champions League goals, as well as his first league goal of the season, against Bournemouth.

He was playing in the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 final, when he was forced off due to falling awkwardly on his ankle. However, on his return he scored a goal during Liverpool’s 5–3 win over Chelsea.

Alex went on to score his first goal of the 2020–21 season, after coming off the bench, during a 3-0 victory over Burnley. The Liverpool midfielder has not taken part in a great number of the side’s Premier League games in 2022/2023, making nine appearances overall.

For the England National team, Alex has made a total of 35 appearances and scored seven goals for the senior squad spanning his career, from 2012 to 2019.

Who is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s fiancee?

Alex and Perrie Edwards, 29, from girl group Little Mix, went Instagram official in February 2017. The couple made their first public appearance together on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards.

Throughout their relationship they have regularly been spotted attending red carpet events together and posting loved-up snaps on their Instagram accounts.