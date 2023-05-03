All lanes closed on the M27 near busy junction after crash this evening are now open
All lanes have been closed on the M27 near a busy junction after a crash this evening.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd May 2023, 18:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 19:52 BST
Live travel service Romanse has reported that all lanes at the M27 junction 3 westbound are closed, with delays stretching back to junction 4 at the M3 interchange. The disruption was caused by a crash on the M271 southbound at Brownhill Way heading into Southampton.
‘All lanes now CLOSED at #M27 J3 due to the RTI at J1/Brownhill Way #Southampton,’ a post on Twitter said.
UPDATE: All lanes now cleared