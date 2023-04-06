News you can trust since 1877
Amanda Holden: BGT judge joins her daughters and Heart FM co-host Ashley Roberts for LA hike

Amanda Holden is currently on a family trip to LA and has been spending time with her Heart FM co-host Ashley Roberts

Simi Mundey
By Simi Mundey
Published 6th Apr 2023, 17:50 BST- 2 min read

Amanda Holden has been snapped enjoying a hike in the Hollywood hills alongside her lookalike daughters and work bestie, Ashley Roberts.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 52, and the Pussycat Doll, 41, took to Instagram to share a snap of their picturesque hike in LA alongside Amanda’s lookalike daughters, Hollie, 17, and Lexi, 11.

Amanda looked age-defying in a co-ord by sports brand Endurance, consisting of a grey crop top and matching leggings.

Amanda Holden is currently on a family trip to LA and has been spending time with her Heart FM co-host Ashley Roberts. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
She shared the snaps to her Instagram stories, with the caption: “Out of Office.”

Ashley can be seen posing in the snap, wearing a simple black sports bra, matching leggings, and dark sunglasses. She also took to Instagram to post the same hilltop photo, as well as a short video spanning the beautiful hills and scenery during their hike. Fittingly, she selected the song, ‘Lovely Day’ by Bill Withers to play over the short video.

A second photo shows Amanda posing with her arms around her two daughters, who she shares with husband, Chris Hughes.

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts enjoying a hike in the Hollywood hills.(Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)
A second photo shows Amanda posing with her arms around her two daughters, who she shares with husband, Chris Hughes. (Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)
Ashley went on to share a few playful photos with Amanda on her Instagram feed, as they posed on a fully glass balcony. The former Pussycat Doll wore a Yves Saint Laurent co-ord which consisted of a lemon cropped shirt, and a matching mini skirt designed to look like boxer shorts.

In one of the photos, Ashley’s shirt had exposed her cleavage but she chose to post the snap anyway, using a sun emoji to cover her modesty. Amanda meanwhile donned a strapless black jumpsuit, which was cinched at the waist.

Ashley simply captioned the post: “Scenery.”

This comes after Portsmouth-born media personality Amanda shared photos from an evening out with some of her celebrity pals. Amanda was joined for the evening by her Heart FM co-star pal, Ashley, broadcaster Piers Morgan, Match Of The Day’s Gary Linekar, new BGT judge Bruno Tonioli and singer James Arthur.

The photo posted across Instagram showed the group enjoying a lavish meal with Amanda’s husband Chris Hughes and their oldest daughter Lexi, 17, and Piers’ son Spencer, 29.

Piers captioned the photo: Two pop stars, two judges (well, three, technically), Britain’s most notorious opinion-expresser (not me), a model, a sports journalist, and a showbiz manager. My kinda dinner party.”

