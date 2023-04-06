Amanda Holden has been snapped enjoying a hike in the Hollywood hills alongside her lookalike daughters and work bestie, Ashley Roberts.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 52, and the Pussycat Doll, 41, took to Instagram to share a snap of their picturesque hike in LA alongside Amanda’s lookalike daughters, Hollie, 17, and Lexi, 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda looked age-defying in a co-ord by sports brand Endurance, consisting of a grey crop top and matching leggings.

Amanda Holden is currently on a family trip to LA and has been spending time with her Heart FM co-host Ashley Roberts. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

She shared the snaps to her Instagram stories, with the caption: “Out of Office.”

Ashley can be seen posing in the snap, wearing a simple black sports bra, matching leggings, and dark sunglasses. She also took to Instagram to post the same hilltop photo, as well as a short video spanning the beautiful hills and scenery during their hike. Fittingly, she selected the song, ‘Lovely Day’ by Bill Withers to play over the short video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second photo shows Amanda posing with her arms around her two daughters, who she shares with husband, Chris Hughes.

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts enjoying a hike in the Hollywood hills.(Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)

A second photo shows Amanda posing with her arms around her two daughters, who she shares with husband, Chris Hughes. (Photo Credit: Instagram/noholdenback)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley went on to share a few playful photos with Amanda on her Instagram feed, as they posed on a fully glass balcony. The former Pussycat Doll wore a Yves Saint Laurent co-ord which consisted of a lemon cropped shirt, and a matching mini skirt designed to look like boxer shorts.

In one of the photos, Ashley’s shirt had exposed her cleavage but she chose to post the snap anyway, using a sun emoji to cover her modesty. Amanda meanwhile donned a strapless black jumpsuit, which was cinched at the waist.

Ashley simply captioned the post: “Scenery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after Portsmouth-born media personality Amanda shared photos from an evening out with some of her celebrity pals. Amanda was joined for the evening by her Heart FM co-star pal, Ashley, broadcaster Piers Morgan , Match Of The Day’s Gary Linekar , new BGT judge Bruno Tonioli and singer James Arthur.

The photo posted across Instagram showed the group enjoying a lavish meal with Amanda’s husband Chris Hughes and their oldest daughter Lexi, 17, and Piers’ son Spencer, 29.