Amanda Holden has revealed that she has dreams of her family becoming the UK’s equivalent of the Kardashians.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 52, admitted that she thinks her husband, Chris Hughes, and daughters Lexie, 17, and Hollie, 11, would make entertaining reality TV - like the Kardashian family.

The Kardashian family first rose to fame after Kris Jenner ‘s ex-husband, Robert Kardashian, acted as OJ Simpson ’s attorney, when the football star was accused of murdering his wife Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994.

Amanda Holden wants her family to become the UK Kardashians. (Photo Credit: Instagram/ noholdenback)

In 2007, 12 years after the infamous trial and four years after the death of Robert Kardashian, the family signed up for a fly-on-the-wall reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Amanda told OK! Magazine that she’s open to the idea of her family featuring in their own reality TV show.

Amanda said: “I would do it. Chris wouldn’t.”

“I’ve said, "Right, if they offered us millions to be the new Kardashians, would you do it?" And he goes, "No." It’s a shame. I always thought it would be quite fun,” she added.

Judge Amanda Holden attends the Britain's Got Talent 2023 Photocall at London Palladium on January 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Amanda has admitted that she hopes her youngest daughter, Hollie, 11, will eventually follow in her footsteps and become famous, after it was revealed that her eldest daughter, Lexi, 17, has landed a modelling contract with Storm Models .

Speaking to MailOnline , Amanda said: "I feel like Hollie will do what I do, she’s a natural performer. She lights up a room, she’s miss personality, she’s just gorgeous, she’s the communicator of the family, she never stops talking!"

The BGT judge, who is currently in LA with her family, has been reportedly visiting US universities for potential options for eldest daughter, Lexi’s further studies alongside modelling.

Although she has built a name for herself as an up-and-coming model, Amanda is adamant that Lexi must finish her education and attend university before becoming a full-time model.

The Heart FM host shared Lexi’s exposure to the showbiz industry, saying: “She’s been out with me for a couple of events to get her used to it. That’s what she wants to do. But she’s doing her A-levels so we’re mindful. She’s a clever girl, and she’s pretty, so it’s a good mix.”

Amanda said she and husband Chris Hughes are “happier than ever” after 14 years of marriage but aren’t “particularly romantic.”