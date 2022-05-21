'Amazing' new angling trophy made from parts of iconic ships to represent Portsmouth across the globe

Team members behind the anticipated Sea Angling Classic 2022 competition, which will take place later this year, unveiled the trophy after three months of designing, prototypes and finally construction.

The sought-after prize, which depicts the Spinnaker Tower, was created using wood taken from 18th century HMS Victory, stainless steel from modern aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales and metal from minehunter HMS Middleton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apprentices of BAE systems and Hythe Marina Alfie Westrope, Darren McKell, Callum Williams, George Clayton, Lee White, Cimi Atwal, Robert Cox and Jordan Craven with the trophy outside HMS Victory, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Speaking at its unveiling in front of HMS Victory at the Portsmouth Naval Base, Ross Honey – founder of Sea Angling Classic – told The News it was an ‘emotional’ moment.

‘The trophy is amazing,’ he said.

‘I understood it was going to be good but they have really outdone themselves.

‘The fact that it contains all these materials from different ships makes it even more special and unique to Portsmouth.

The Sea Angling Classic Trophy Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘The competition is attracting the interest of anglers across the world, including Italy, France and Sweden.’

A group of seven apprentices, from BAE Systems and Hythe Marina, worked on the project together.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth to host biggest angling event in the UK

BAE apprentice Cymi Atwal, 25, from Portsmouth, was a joint project manager for the trophy along with her colleague Jordan Craven.

Detail shots of the Sea Angling Classic Trophy, made from various shot parts including wood from the Mary Rose outside HMS Victory, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said: ‘We started work on this at the end of February with initial designs from the competition team.

‘It hasn’t changed much since the designs, but it’s even better than I was expecting.’

Jordan, 25, added: ‘This is something I’m extremely proud to be a part of.

‘This trophy is going to be used all across the world and knowing we’ve had a part in that on behalf of Portsmouth is really exciting.’

Hythe Marina apprentice Owen Dunn had the job of shaping steel from HMS Prince of Wales into the shape of Spinnaker.

The 21-year-old said: ‘It was nerve-wracking getting it right because once stainless steel is in place it doesn’t move.’

Events across Guildhall Square and a boat parade will lead up to the inaugural two-day competition on June 17 and 18.