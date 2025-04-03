Watch: Amba Tremain shares her Britain's Got Talent journey after dazzling the judges with her performance
Amba is no stranger to the television having previously appeared in shows such as This is My Moment and I Can See Your Voice, but decided to take on one more TV challenge having been encouraged by a friend to take part in Britain’s Got Talent.
The singer, who is a regular on the music scene in Portsmouth, dazzled the judges in Blackpool with her audition performance of With a Little Help From My Friends on a day which just happened to have been her birthday - resulting in an impromptu round of Happy Birthday from the audience.
Watch the video embedded in this story to her Amba share her story of her Britain's Got Talent journey - so far.
