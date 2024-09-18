Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An ex-Winnie Mandela vigilante due to testify in an infamous murder trial in South Africa who was set to be deported by the British government after he was caught brandishing a knife in Portsmouth has released a book on his incredible journey.

Katiza Cebekhulu has release his new book Winnie Mandela, Stompie Moeketsi & Me; My story of a notorious murder and the events that followed | Katiza Cebekhulu

Former member of the infamous Mandela Football Club, Katiza Cebekhulu, 54, fears assassination back in his homeland if deported. But he previously revealed he faces a daily life of struggle in the UK after being “abandoned” by the British government - with him “not allowed to get housing or work”. His “horrific” situation has seen him “fall through every welfare crack” leaving him homeless, according to one of his close friends.

Despite his struggles, Cebekhulu has now released his book Winnie Mandela, Stompie Moeketsi & Me; My story of a notorious murder and the events that followed. The book tells the story of how Cebekhulu rose to prominence after becoming the so-called “missing witness” from the high-profile Johannesburg trial in which Winnie Mandela, wife of Nelson Mandela, was accused of the torture and murder of 14-year-old boy Stompie Moeketsi in 1988.

Cebekhulu, just 16 at the time, had claimed he saw Winnie Mandela stab the boy – thought to be a police spy. Cebekhulu disappeared on the eve of the 1991 trial in which he was expected to testify against Winnie Mandela.

He was subsequently imprisoned in Zambia at the request of Nelson Mandela before Fred Bridgland, working as a reporter in Africa at the time, and Baroness Nicholson came to his rescue and secured his release to the UK.

Cebekhulu was spared prison at Portsmouth Crown Court in April 2022 after admitting possessing a knife. It followed an altercation on February 2 at the Society of St James hostel in Elm Grove where he stayed. A judge decided it would be “unjust” to impose the statutory minimum sentence of six months jail for repeated knife offenders. The ruling was made after the court heard of his troubled past in South Africa that left him struggling to cope and suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.

But even after his jail reprieve, Cebekhulu said prison would have been a better option after he was left destitute and unable to comply with the terms of his two-year community order due to his homelessness and alien status that prevented him from working or claiming benefits.

The former vigilante, who lived in Portsmouth for about 20 years, was handed a 24-month community order. After being spared jail, Cebekhulu, who has previously been jailed for brandishing knives, was not allowed to return to the hostel before a U-turn after intervention from The News.

Katiza Cebekhulu is currently living in London undertaking volunteer work | Katiza Cebekhulu

He previously told The News of the government’s attempts to deport him: “The British government just abandoned me and I am stuck. I have not been allowed to get housing or work. I worry about going back to South Africa but I get no help here and am on the street. All prime ministers have refused to grant me asylum or residency.

“I am still sleeping in the park. I have been on the street since April 8. It is very cold at night. I am still wearing the clothes from when I was released from prison. I have nowhere to keep my other clothes.”

More than two years on from his court sentence and confirmation of the government’s attempt to deport him, Cebekhulu remains in Britain where he has moved away from Portsmouth to London. He is currently undertaking volunteer work three times a week to help the homeless in Stratford.

His efforts to stay in the UK were boosted by his long-time friend and author Mr Bridgland who sought help from a human rights lawyer. It is believed there is a good case for keeping him in the country amid fears he will be assassinated back in South Africa. Mr Bridgland rescued Cebekhulu from a Zambian jail with former MP Baroness Emma Nicholson and wrote two books on his struggles.

Speaking of the deportation application, Mr Bridgland previously told The News: “Katiza has a right to stay in the UK but was never given full asylum rights. If Priti Patel deports him back to South Africa he will likely be assassinated because there are still a lot of Winnie Mandela sympathisers there.”

When Cebekhulu came to Britain he initially worked in a care home in Godalming, Surrey, before the administrators bought a care home of their own in Portsmouth and employed him.

Following his court sentence in 2022 Cebekhulu remained destitute with no money or food and just the clothes on his back while facing an uncertain future. But after contact from The News, a glimmer of hope was offered by the city council. A council spokesman said in 2022 they would “provide every assistance” and were “in contact with Katiza”.

To order a copy of the book go to: www.amazon.co.uk/Mandela-Stompie-Moeketsi-notorious-followed/dp/1917293909