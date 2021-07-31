Another weather warning for thunder and heavy rain issued for Portsmouth

Lightning above Portsmouth and south Hampshire on the night of Friday, July 23 into Saturday, July 24 Picture: Ian Gray

The MET office said that thunderstorms may lead to some disruption to travel during Saturday afternoon and evening.

It said: ‘There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by standing water and possibly hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are possible. Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible. Some short term loss of power is possible, as is damage to a few buildings or structures from lightning strikes.’

The warning was issued at 10.40am on Saturday, July 31 and covers a large part of the south east including Portsmouth Southampton, Hampshire, West Sussex, Isle of Wight, Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, Greater London, Kent, Medway and Surrey.

The MET office said: ‘Although many places will miss them, heavy showers and some thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon over some southern and eastern parts of England.

‘Downpours could bring around 20 mm of rain within an hour, and perhaps 30-40 mm in a few hours for a few locations, leading to possible surface water flooding in places.

‘Lightning and hail are most likely to occur across southeastern counties of England. The showers and thunderstorms will ease by late evening.’

This warning comes only days after Portsmouth was battered by thunder and lightning, plus heavy rain that saw parts of the city flood.

It also follows a summer of weather extremes for the area, as the MET office issued its first warning for extreme heat earlier this month and saw the city bake in temperatures up to 30C.

