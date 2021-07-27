'Spectacular' thunder and lightning storm batters Portsmouth overnight
THUNDER and lightning battered the city last night with photographers capturing the stormy weather.
Blasts of lightning were seen illuminating the dark sky as the storm hit in the early hours.
UK Thunderstorms posted on Twitter at 2.26am how the storm had taken hold. ‘A pretty lively storm has just hit Portsmouth and IOW (Isle of Wight),’ the post said.
Residents, responding on the social media thread, spoke of their ‘houses shaking’, rain coming down chimneys and the wind being ‘worse than winter storms’.
Others described the thunderstorm as the ‘meanest thunderclap’ and being ‘biblical’ and ‘spectacular’.
A map, with the post, showed how Portsmouth was at the epicentre of events with Fareham, Waterlooville, Gosport and Chichester also on the receiving end of nature’s swirl.
Flooding hit Salisbury Road, Cosham, once again to leave sewers overflowing whilst leaving behind toilet paper, excrement, and dead rodents.