Blasts of lightning were seen illuminating the dark sky as the storm hit in the early hours.

UK Thunderstorms posted on Twitter at 2.26am how the storm had taken hold. ‘A pretty lively storm has just hit Portsmouth and IOW (Isle of Wight),’ the post said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents, responding on the social media thread, spoke of their ‘houses shaking’, rain coming down chimneys and the wind being ‘worse than winter storms’.

Others described the thunderstorm as the ‘meanest thunderclap’ and being ‘biblical’ and ‘spectacular’.

A map, with the post, showed how Portsmouth was at the epicentre of events with Fareham, Waterlooville, Gosport and Chichester also on the receiving end of nature’s swirl.

SEE ALSO: Mystery surrounds how boat ends up on beach

Storm 26th July 2021 over Portsmouth by Marcin Jedrysiak. Instagram: @marcinj_photography

Flooding hit Salisbury Road, Cosham, once again to leave sewers overflowing whilst leaving behind toilet paper, excrement, and dead rodents.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

Storm 26 July 2021 the scene near Clarence Pier Roundabout by Jamie Harknett. Instagram: @southseastudio

Storm 26th July 2021 the scene near Clarence Pier Roundabout by Jamie Harknett. Instagram: @southseastudio

Storm 26th July 2021 the scene near Clarence Pier Roundabout by Jamie Harknett. Instagram: @southseastudio