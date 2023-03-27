The artist lost his sight five years ago and had his first solo show called ‘The Power of Touch’ which featured some of his artwork and attracted a number of media outlets, including the ITV, who then decided to reach out to Clarke’s partner to see if he would be happy going on a show.

His appearance on the Saturday night programme came to life following this and during the show Ant and Dec, gave out special boarding passes to people who were deserving of a free week’s holiday to Florida – and Clarke was one of the recipients.

Pictured: Clarke Reynolds next to some of his art work at Spinnaker Tower Picture: Habibur Rahman

He said: ‘It is really weird so obviously I grew up with Ant and Dec and my first ever concert was PJ and Duncan at Guildhall when I was ten years old and I was a big fan of the show and I applied last year for my daughter because she has cerebral palsy and she doesn’t grumble and I have always wanted to take her on a holiday like this.

‘Losing my sight meant that I wanted to create new memories but I didn’t have the finances.

‘Ant surprised me with a ticket and I didn’t realise at the time but when I turned the ticket over it had braille on it and I thought that was an inclusive touch – we didn’t tell our daughter anything and we always watch Saturday Night Takeaway on a Sunday while we eat dinner and she saw me and said ‘that’s where you went last night’ and then she saw me get the ticket and she was so excited – it is going to be great.’