Visually-impaired artist from Portsmouth scoops holiday prize on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

A visually-impaired artist from Portsmouth scooped a holiday prize on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Mar 2023, 17:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 17:35 BST

Clarke Reynolds won a holiday to Florida after winning in the show’s ‘place on a plane’ segment.

Clarke was put forward for the prize following his efforts to teach braille art in school after losing his sight five years ago. Clarke is well known for making fantastic braille art and has raised thousands of pounds for charity. His work has featured at Aspex Gallery in Gunwharf Quays

Pictured: Clarke Reynolds next to some of his art work at Spinnaker Tower Picture: Habibur Rahman
Ant said he deserved to win the holiday. The show are giving away 200 spots on the plane during the series.

Winners will get the chance to visit Orlando Universal Resort.

