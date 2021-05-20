Mark Kieran Smith, aged 34, was reported missing at 12.14pm on Sunday 16 May 2021. He had last been seen at his family home in Ibberston Road Bournemouth on Monday 3 May 2021. He is white, 6ft and slim with dark black hair and a beard. He sometimes wears a nose ring and has tattoos on his legs. Mark was last seen wearing a light blue and purple raincoat and sandy-coloured ankle-high boots. Contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210076792

Dorset police are searching for Bournemouth man Mark Kieran Smith, 34, who is believed may be or may have been in the areas of Portsmouth, Southampton, or the Isle of Wight.

Mark was reported missing at 12.14pm on Sunday, May 16.

He had last been seen at his family home in Ibberston Road on the evening of Monday, May 3.

He is described as white, around six feet tall and of slim build with dark black hair and a beard.

Mark sometimes wears a nose ring and has tattoos on his legs.

He was last seen wearing a light blue and purple raincoat and sandy-coloured ankle-high boots.

Inspector Tracy Santoni, of Dorset Police, said: ‘While there is no indication to suggest Mark has come to any harm, he has not been seen for some time now and we are becoming concerned for his welfare.

‘We understand Mark spent the night of May 3 with a friend and since then has been sleeping on the streets. He may have his bicycle with him.

‘We are keen to locate him to make sure he is all right and I would urge anyone with information as to his whereabouts to please contact us.

‘I would also appeal directly to Mark if you see this – please get in touch with us or your family and let us know where you are as we just want to ensure you are safe and well.’

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Mark’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210076792.

