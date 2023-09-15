Watch more videos on Shots!

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the A27, in the Farlington area, early this morning but a 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are now urging anyone who witnessed the fatal crash – involving a a blue Yamaha MT-125 – to come forward.

A force spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A27 in the early hours of this morning (Friday 15 September). We were called at 12.35am to reports that a motorcycle had been involved in a collision on the A27 westbound at Farlington.

A 29-year-old man sadly died at the scene.

"Emergency services attended but sadly a 29-year-old man from Gosport was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed overnight but has since fully reopened.

"Officers investigating the circumstances of this incident would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything which may assist our enquiries.

"Did you see the motorcycle, a blue Yamaha MT-125, in the moments leading up to the incident, or did you witness the collision itself? We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving through the area at the time and captured anything via dash cam."

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230376169/Op Karibiner.